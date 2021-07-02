Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 785 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.19 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

