Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

