Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

