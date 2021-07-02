Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

