Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 185 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.