Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.89 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Flux has a total market capitalization of $23.89 million and $264,810.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00345479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00185456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001631 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,606,193 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

