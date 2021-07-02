Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.13% of Fly Leasing worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

