Footballcoin Trading Down 1.1% This Week (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $581,574.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Footballcoin Coin Trading

