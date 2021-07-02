Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

