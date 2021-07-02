Fort L.P. Takes $211,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

