Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.79. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 17,352 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

