Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $38,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

