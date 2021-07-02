Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 228,700 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Forte Biosciences worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

