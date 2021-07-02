Friess Associates LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for approximately 2.5% of Friess Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Magnite worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $32.96. 31,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

