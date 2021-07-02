Friess Associates LLC Invests $1.35 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

