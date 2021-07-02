Friess Associates LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,118. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

