Friess Associates LLC Lowers Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303,878 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,557. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

