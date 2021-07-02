Friess Associates LLC Sells 24,448 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Friess Associates LLC reduced its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $68,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of INFU stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $411.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.