FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO opened at $10.27 on Friday. FRMO has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

