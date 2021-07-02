FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.25. 3,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

