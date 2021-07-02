FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $644.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.49 million and the highest is $664.50 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.01. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

