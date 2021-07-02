Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Insider Christopher Morabito Purchases 1,100 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Christopher Morabito bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,388,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.