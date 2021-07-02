FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $359.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 1.6% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

