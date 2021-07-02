FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Boosted by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.52 on Friday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.