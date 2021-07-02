FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telstra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

TLSYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telstra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.15.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

