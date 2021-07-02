FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $19.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE LEA opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.49. Lear has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

