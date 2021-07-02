FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reduced by Wedbush

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.