Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,700 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the May 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.