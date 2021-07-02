Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 285,526 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $189.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

