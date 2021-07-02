Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to C$1.00

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GENGF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

