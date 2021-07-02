General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Mills by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

