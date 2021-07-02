General Mills Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,970 call options.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

General Mills stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,419. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

