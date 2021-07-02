Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.95. 172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $299.08 and a 52-week high of $456.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.28 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

