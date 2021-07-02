Genus’ (GNS) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

Genus stock opened at GBX 5,045 ($65.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,033.54.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

