Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Allegheny Technologies worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 128,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

ATI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

