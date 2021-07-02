Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 698,997 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 698,997 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Amyris worth $45,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 571,174 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 141.4% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 845,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 495,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amyris by 532.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 90,095 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amyris by 40.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

