Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.99 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Axos Financial worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE AX opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

