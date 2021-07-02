Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.75 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of ChemoCentryx worth $43,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,737,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $920.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

