Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.38 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $44,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $15,268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 89,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of BAND opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

