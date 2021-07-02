Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

Centricus Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.