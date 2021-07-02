Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENNVU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,524. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

