Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $72,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $38,071,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $23,524,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,858. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

