Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,472,000.

Shares of NYSE:NGAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

