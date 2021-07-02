Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THMAU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

