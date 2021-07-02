Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAQU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000.

Shares of GSAQU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

