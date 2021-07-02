Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,049,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

