Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,578,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 354,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $201,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $68,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

GIL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 4,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.