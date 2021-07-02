Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

