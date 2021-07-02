Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

