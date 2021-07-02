GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Billion

Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 816,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. 100,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

